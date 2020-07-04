Ralph Tresvant Talks New Single “All Mine”, Upcoming Album, Debut Album, “Living in a Dream”

We recently caught up with the legendary Ralph Tresvant for an interview on Instagram Live. During our conversation, we discussed his new single “All Mine” with Johnny Gill, his new label deal and upcoming album, the 30th anniversary of his debut album, his unreleased album “Living in a Dream”, the pressure of success at such a young age, and more.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Today is an exciting day. Your long awaited single “All Mine” with Johnny Gill is out now. You had to wait a bit to get this one out due to the pandemic, but how does it feel to be in this moment.

Ralph Tresvant: It feels good man. Back at home. I feel home right now. This is what I do for all of my life since I was a little boy. I was running around the city of Boston getting it done. This feels good to be out here and able to do what I do and on the level I’m still able to do it on. It’s a big thing for me. I’ve been grinning from ear to ear all day.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Talk about your chemistry with Johnny Gill. You were on his single “Perfect” last year as well.

Ralph Tresvant: We reversed roles. He was the lead singer and I was the supporting artist on his song “Perfect”. It did really well for us. We just wanted to keep the magic going. This is the flip side where I’m doing lead and he’s supporting me. It’s magic working with Johnny. We’ve always done some stuff, since the “New Edition Heartbreak” album when he came into the group. Our voices were introduced to each other and to the public. We’ve been loving the combination and working with it ever since. When it’s done right and we have the right records and we do it the right way, people like that combination. It’s a good way to kick off my project.

YouKnowIGotSoul: When we heard the announcement that this single was on the way, we couldn’t help but think this might lead to a duet album between you guys. Is there a chance that would ever happen?

Ralph Tresvant: You never know. New Edition has a lot of different combinations. We’ve done Bell Biv DeVoe, we’ve done Johnny Gill, we’ve done Bobby Brown, Ralph, Heads of State, we tried to do Ricky and Ralph once, since we started out together. But me and Johnny are still the best of friends since the Heartbreak album. I believe if the cards are right you never know. It’s one of those things that if the right records come, the timing is right, why not?

YouKnowIGotSoul: On the new single “All Mine”, we couldn’t help but notice the song has some elements of the new generation of R&B along with your classic sound. What inspired that sound for you?

Ralph Tresvant: The writers and producers. They have a great little combination. They have an old school vibe to the music, and they kind of take the lyrics and merge this old school with new school thing. It makes it current. So it helps me to be relevant and have a chance at having a refreshed feel to it with something that could still work today and not feel like I’m trying to be young and over the top. I thought the song had a nice blend of now and then that made sense. My voice is what it is. Artists from my generation kind of influenced the vocals in today’s generation of R&B anyway. They mix that new in there, with some of the filters and stuff they do. That kind of helps it feel like you are still up on it, you’re not totally old school and you don’t know what’s poppin right now.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Tell us about the new album and label situation.

Ralph Tresvant: The new label deal is conjunction with J Skillz Entertainment, and my label, Noss’Tap records. The label is SRG, who has a whole slew of some of our favorite artists. From Brian McKnight to Raheem DeVaughn, After 7, Shawn Stockman, they are just killing it. The man over that there owns the company is Claude, we call him CV. He’s doing big things to make sure some of this old school music still has a place in the game and can be heard by the fans who want to hear it. I’m proud to be a part of it. Me and Johnny felt like it was a good match for what we’re trying to do. So far so good. I think we’re going to have a long history with these guys.

YouKnowIGotSoul: At what point did you decide to do another solo album? It had been many years since your last one.

Ralph Tresvant: My kids started moving out and everyone was grown, and having their own life! I’m sitting around thinking it’s getting lonely, let me start doing some shows and surfacing back on the scene. Just letting people I’m active as an individual again. Part of that is doing records and putting that voice back on the airwaves so they can see I can still do what I do and do it well. At the end of the day, I still dance and move. I can still do this. I had to get that back out there.