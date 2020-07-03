Ralph Tresvant Links Up With Johnny Gill for New Single “All Mine”

The excitement has been building over the past few months since legendary New Edition member Ralph Tresvant announced his new solo single “All Mine” featuring group member Johnny Gill. The announcement also came with the news that Ralph had signed a new label deal to release a new solo album.

The new duet from Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill has now just released. “All Mine” was written by Francesca Francci Richard, Jeffrey Brent Anderson, Sean Tsai and Gregg Pagani, and produced by Pagani as well.

The exciting collaboration between the New Edition members comes on the heels of their duet “Perfect” on Johnny Gill’s “Game Changer II” album late last year.

Tresvant adds about the new single:

“”All Mine” to me is a statement record. Its a grown folks record that says good R&B music executed properly always has a place in the music industry. It also show that addressing the subject of love never gets old!”

Stay tuned as we await more news on the upcoming solo album from Ralph Tresvant. The singer has not released a solo project since “Rizz-Wa-Faire” over 14 years ago in 2006.