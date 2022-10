Jawan Harris and Tiffany Evans (better known as Jawan x Tiffany) have released their bedroom banger “Patience”. The singers take turns singing to each other over the lush harmonies in the background and soulful productions courtesy of Jaydot.

“Patience” is the third release from the duo as they released “To Myself” and “Finally” back in 2021. All three songs will appear on their upcoming project.