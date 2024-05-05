R&B Group Brownstone Releases New Single “Stand By Me”

A couple of years back, 90’s R&B group Brownstone broke their 25 year musical hiatus with the release of a new single. They now return once again with the new song “Stand By Me”.

Last year, they also gave us a stunning cover of the timeless classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”.

The group has been working towards the release of their third album “Back Again”.

Despite the untimely passing of member Charmayne Maxena Maxwell in 2015, the group has continued to live on. The group currently consists of founding member Nichole “Nicci” Gilbert, along with Arin Jackson and newcomer Alexis Jones (who joined the group in December of 2022).