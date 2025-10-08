R&B Group Sentury Continue To Rise Up Billboard Charts With Latest Single “Forever”

The R&B group Sentury, fresh off their #1 Billboard hit “Only Human,” has released a new single titled “Forever”. The song, which is a “timeless love anthem,” has become the second most-added song on R&B radio this week.

“Forever” highlights the quartet’s harmonies and reinforces their position as the “new kings of ‘Grown Man R&B'”. The lyrics focus on themes of enduring love and commitment, with lines like “I’ll cry for you, lady // I’ll die for you, sweetheart”.

The group’s previous single, a reimagining of Jeffrey Osborne’s “Only Human,” topped Billboard’s Adult R&B chart at #1 and was praised by the original’s producer and co-writer, Barry Eastman. Sentury has had nine total appearances on the Billboard charts and recently performed at the Essence Festival.