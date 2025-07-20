Rell’s Unreleased Album “The Remedy” Is Now Available For Streaming

R&B singer Rell was an integral part of Hip-Hop label Roc-A-Fella Records in the late 90’s and early 00’s. He originally got his break with the single “Love For Free” from Jay-Z’s “Streets is Watching” soundtrack.

His debut album “The Remedy” was originally set to release in the early 2000’s but eventually was shelved. The lead single from the project was “If That’s My Baby”.

Up until now, the project was scarcely available to listen to, but it’s finally made its way to streaming platforms for fans to check out in their entirety. There are some real gems on here worth checking out, featuring Rell’s soulful voice.

In the years following this album, Rell was to release another album called “Long Time Coming” which unfortunately also got shelved. Singles he put out included “Real Love” and “It’s Obvious”.

Although he has not officially released an album to date, Rell has remained active on the scene. He continues to tour and release singles from time to time.