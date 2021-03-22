RL Takes Us To The Dance Floor On New Song “Another Night”

Legendary artist RL from the group Next returns with the brand new single called “Another Night”.

We don’t often get to hear RL on these uptempo jams but he shows us what we’ve been missing. “Another Night” should have you nodding your head and wanting to hit the dance floor from first listen.

The song was produced by his frequent collaborator and production partner Brian “B-Flat” Cook. “Another Night” releases via Eminence Records and 515 Music Group, and will be included on RL’s upcoming project set to release later this year.

RL most recently gave us the four song EP “The Letter J” last year during the pandemic. Check out our recent interview with him where he discussed the creation of it. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming project!