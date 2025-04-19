Robin Thicke & DJ Mustard Team Up For New Single “Never Too Late”

R&B veteran Robin Thicke teams up with producer DJ Mustard for the release of the new single “Never Too Late”. The infectious, feel good Summer anthem is included on the soundtrack to animated feature film “Sneaks”, which was executive produced by DJ Mustard & 10 Summers.

Sneaks, an animated adventure about a lost designer sneaker searching for his “sole-mate” in New York City, features the voices of Martin Lawrence, Laurence Fishburne, Macy Gray, and more, bringing the sneaker’s world to life with star power and style. DJ Mustard serves as Executive Music Producer for the film, adding his signature sonic touch to elevate its cultural relevance and emotional resonance.

Thicke adds about the song:

“Never Too Late is about second chances and leading with your heart. It’s a reminder that no matter what you’ve been through, love always finds its way back. I’m proud to be part of this beautiful story and this incredible soundtrack Mustard put together.”

The Sneaks original soundtrack and film are also out today.