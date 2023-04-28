Robin Thicke Releases Video To Single “Brown Liquor” With Yo Gotti

R&B star Robin Thicke has just released the visual for his latest single “Brown Liquor” featuring Yo Gotti.

The video was shot on location in the vibrant neighborhood of Little Havana’s Calle Ocho, the video is a tribute to the city’s rich culture and diverse musical influences.

“Brown Liquor” released in 2022 and was produced by Rich Skillz and co-written by Rook Monroe. Thicke created the song many years earlier but decided to finally release it last year.

Earlier this year, Robin Thicke celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut album “A Beautiful World” which released in 2003.