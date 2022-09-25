Robin Thicke Returns With New Single “Brown Liquor” (Stream)

Robin Thicke is back with his new single “Brown Liquor”. The Yo Gotti assisted record is a contrast to the super soulful sound that we heard on Robin’s latest album “On Earth, and in Heaven” as he touches on more Hip Hop elements here, but it’s always a good thing for R&B when he releases new music.

No word on if a new project is on the way, but what we do know is that Robin will be all over TV as “The Masked Singer” is back for another season. He has been very successful as one of the judge’s for the hit TV show.

When we interviewed Robin Thicke last year, he mentioned that he’s regained his confidence when it comes to making music and that will be reflected in his songs going forward: