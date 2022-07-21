Rochelle Jordan Announces Remix Version Of “Play With The Changes” Album & Upcoming Tour Dates

More than a year since the release of “Play With The Changes”, Toronto R&B artist Rochelle Jordan has announced “Play With The Changes Remixed” which a reimagination of her acclaimed 2021 album. The album is set to come out September 16th. The “Play With The Changes” is Rochelle’s first release since “1021” which came out in 2014.

The first release from the new project is “Love You Good (Remix)” which features LSDXOXO.

Rochelle will also be hitting the road with Channel Tres all over Canada and US to support her “Play With The Changes” album and we expect to hear some remixed versions of the songs with the release of the remix album.

Here are the dates:

Tue. Sep. 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Wed. Sep. 28 – Albuquerque @ Electric Playhouse

Fri. Sep. 30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Sat. Oct. 1- Dallas, TX @ The Echo

Sun. Oct. 2 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio

Tue. Oct. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Thu. Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Leland City Park

Fri. Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

Sat. Oct. 8 – Montreal, QC @ S.A.T

Tue. Oct. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Thu. Oct. 13 – Washington, DC @ Culture

Fri. Oct. 14 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Tue. Dec. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater

Wed. Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater

Sat. Dec. 10 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

Wed. Dec. 14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu. Dec. 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Fri. Dec. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub