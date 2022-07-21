Rochelle Jordan Announces Remix Version Of “Play With The Changes” Album & Upcoming Tour Dates

More than a year since the release of “Play With The Changes”, Toronto R&B artist Rochelle Jordan has announced “Play With The Changes Remixed” which a reimagination of her acclaimed 2021 album. The album is set to come out September 16th. The “Play With The Changes” is Rochelle’s first release since “1021” which came out in 2014.
The first release from the new project is “Love You Good (Remix)” which features LSDXOXO.
Rochelle will also be hitting the road with Channel Tres all over Canada and US to support her “Play With The Changes” album and we expect to hear some remixed versions of the songs with the release of the remix album.
Here are the dates:
Tue. Sep. 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 28 – Albuquerque @ Electric Playhouse
Fri. Sep. 30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Sat. Oct. 1- Dallas, TX @ The Echo
Sun. Oct. 2 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio
Tue. Oct. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Thu. Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Leland City Park
Fri. Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
Sat. Oct. 8 – Montreal, QC @ S.A.T
Tue. Oct. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Thu. Oct. 13 – Washington, DC @ Culture
Fri. Oct. 14 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Tue. Dec. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater
Wed. Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater
Sat. Dec. 10 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
Wed. Dec. 14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Thu. Dec. 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Fri. Dec. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub