Rochelle Jordan Releases New Album “Through The Wall” (Stream)

Rochelle Jordan has just released her new album “Through The Wall” on September 26, 2025. The 17-track project that showcases her unique blend of R&B, house, and electronic music. The album is a continuation of her work with longtime collaborator and producer KLSH, who produced the majority of the project.

“Through The Wall” also features a number of other notable producers, including Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, West Coast funk architect DāM FunK, Alabama’s Byron the Aquarius, and Japan’s Initial Talk. The singles leading up to the album’s release were “Crave,” “Doing It Too,” and “Sweet Sensation.”

Jordan herself has described the album as a dedication to her journey and a celebration of her growth as an artist.