Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Team Up With Beyonce To Recreate “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”

Legendary group Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers reveal a fresh new collaboration with superstar Beyonce, which is a reimagined version of their timeless ballad “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”.

The song was composed by Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper. The song was originally featured on The Isley Brothers’ platinum-selling album “The Heat Is On” which released in 1975.

That album reached #1 on both Billboard’s Black Albums chart and Billboard’s Pop Albums chart and spent 40 weeks on that chart.

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” is the latest new music from The Isley Brothers since 2021’s feel-good anthem, “Friends and Family,” featuring Snoop Dogg.

The new song is set to be featured on The Isley Brothers’ highly anticipated, forthcoming album that is releasing September 2022.