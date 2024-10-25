Ruben Studdard Releases New Song “My Favorite Holiday”

Ruben Studdard is gearing up for the release of his first ever Christmas project, and presents the first offering with the new single “My Favorite Holiday”.

The upcoming EP is also called “My Favorite Holiday” and is set to release on November 1st.

The project will be released under Ruben Studdard’s new partnership with Origins|Hitmaker Music Group. The lead single, “My Favorite Holiday” was written by Ruben Studdard, Romel Gibson and John Jackson and produced by John Jackson. He adds:

“The song is pretty self explanatory, Christmas has forever and will always be my favorite holiday. We sat out to describe the feeling and the love that the Holiday season invokes.”

He goes on to share:

“I have always wanted to do a Christmas project and for some reason, it was always put on the back burner. Then about two years ago, my friend, Producer and M/D John Jackson and I decided to start on the music and allow for it to land wherever, when we finished. So, two years of off and on, and we now have this EP. The process of recording the project was fun, but also very nostalgic. I grew up singing a lot of these tunes and it always makes me feel happy to remember holiday memories of old.”

In 2023, Ruben released his most recent album “The Way I Remember It”.