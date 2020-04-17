Sammie Releases New Single “Friend Zone”

R&B singer Sammie is back with his new single “Friend Zone”. The nostalgic record is the lead single off his upcoming album “Such Is Life”.

Prior to this quarantined life, Sammie was on the road as part of the Millennium tour. This was a big win for Sammie as he’s been an independent artist over the last 12+ years of his career.

Sammie told us most recently in an interview that his new album will sound like 90’s R&B, so we’re excited to hear what the project sounds like. Stay tuned for the full interview with him. He also released his most recent EP “Send Nudes” back in December 2019, so definitely check it out,