Savannah Ré Releases New Single “Hold You”

Savannah Ré, a foundational voice in Toronto’s prolific R&B scene, has just released her new single “Hold You” via Matrimony Records. The track arrives amid widespread critical acclaim and co-signs from major artists including Drake, Chxrry, Dylan Sinclair, and Leon Thomas.

“Hold You” is described as a soul-stirring ballad that finds the Scarborough native savoring intimate moments with a lover. The production features moody basslines and shimmering synths, over which Savannah Ré’s vocals “float effortlessly,” commanding attention with precision and raw emotion. The single is positioned as the definitive soundtrack for romantic nights, delivering lyrics that are both deeply personal and universally resonant.

The release of “Hold You” follows a momentous year for Savannah Ré, highlighted by the May release of her long-awaited project, “FORMED”. The the 11-track project was inspired by her mother’s favorite Bible verse (“No weapon formed against you shall prosper”).

“FORMED” showcases Savannah Ré’s signature vocal mastery and refined songwriting, weaving soft acoustic guitar riffs and airy synths into deeply introspective reflections on love, self-worth, and growth.

Savannah Ré initially burst onto the scene with her debut project, “Opia”, which immediately earned widespread critical acclaim for its honest songwriting and lush, minimalist soundscapes.

“Opia” cemented her status by earning a JUNO Award for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and a SOCAN Songwriting Prize nomination. Savannah Ré continues to affirm her place as one of Canada’s most compelling voices, known for emotional truth and effortless precision.