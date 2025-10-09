Saxophonist Dave McMurray Taps Kem For New Single “We Got By”

Oct 9, 2025 | New Music

Dave McMurray Kem We Got By

Renowned saxophonist Dave McMurray is set to release his fourth album with Blue Note Records, “I LOVE LIFE even when I’m hurting,” on November 14. The album is described as a testament to his resilient spirit and a tribute to his hometown of Detroit.

McMurray has also unveiled the music video for the album’s first single, “We Got By,” a soulful rendition of the Al Jarreau classic featuring vocals from fellow Detroit native, singer-songwriter Kem. McMurray noted that the collaboration with Kem was three decades in the making, given their shared appreciation for Jarreau’s music.

The album’s title, a powerful statement about perseverance, was born from a conversation McMurray had about a friend’s passing. This theme of positivity and resilience is reflected in the album’s nine tracks, six of which were written by McMurray himself. Co-produced by McMurray and Don Was, the album was recorded in Royal Oak, Michigan, and features a talented lineup of Detroit musicians.

