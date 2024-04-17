Sebastian Mikael Releases New EP “Paradigm Shift” (Stream)

Singer/songwriter Sebastian Mikael has just returned with his latest musical offering, the new EP “Paradigm Shift”.

The project takes fans on a musical journey showcasing Mikael’s continued evolution as an artist. The EP includes appearances from Emmavie and Theophonixx. Reflecting on the meaning behind PARADIGM SHIFT, Mikael shares,

“If you change your thoughts, you change your life. PARADIGM SHIFT represents a change of perspective. Your thought-life shapes your reality, so be careful what you allow to enter your mind.”

This is the follow up to his most recently released EP “Phileo” from 2022.