Sebastian Mikael Releases New EP “Phileo” (Stream)

Singer/Songwriter Sebastian Mikael has just officially released his latest EP “PHILEO”.

The project was originally announced last month upon the release of the song “Overgold” which is included on the EP.

The EP title is in reference to the Greek term describing an emotional connection and form of love most often shown within close friendships. Mikael adds:

“I wanted to talk about love not in a romantic aspect or in a cliche way, but more as love being a foundation for who we are and as a lifestyle. When we move in love, we’re more powerful because God is Love.”

This is the first project release since the artist since the previous fan favorite EP’s “I C U U C ME PT” I & PT II.