Sevyn Streeter Covers James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

Singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter tributes the Godfather of Soul James Brown for his 90th birthday with her own rendition of his iconic hit, “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” retitled “It’s a Man’s World”.

The cover stays true to the original while adding her unique touch that highlights her impressive range and soulful sound.

Sevyn Streeter hopes to continue his legacy by introducing his music to a new generation of fans. She adds:

“James Brown was a true pioneer in the music industry, and his influence can still be heard today. It’s an honor to pay tribute to him and keep his music alive.”

Most recently, Sevyn released her sophomore album “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz”.