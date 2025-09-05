Sevyn Streeter Releases New Single “Assumptions”

Check out the brand new single from Sevyn Streeter called “Assumptions.” It is not yet known if this will be part of her upcoming album.

The song was written by Sevyn Streeter and produced by B.A.M. The song checks in at just over two minutes and is distributed by Venice Music.

“Assumptions” is a soulful R&B track where Sevyn confronts the subject of a relationship, stating that she is not there to “make assumptions.” The song’s lyrics suggest a direct and honest conversation about getting “straight to the point,” highlighting a theme of open communication in relationships.

This is the first new music in 2025 from Sevyn Streeter. Stay tuned for more from Sevyn.