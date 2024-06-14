Shaé Universe Releases New Single “OOTW”

Emerging UK R&B/Soul sensation Shaé Universe is back with her brand new single “OOTW” (“Order On The Way”).

The song was produced by hitmaker Ray Keys and it explores love from a different angle instantly setting the tone with its sultry lyrics. “OOTW” will be featured on the forthcoming Love’s Letter (Deluxe) slated for release this Summer. Shaé shares about the song:

“OOTW is for the real lovers and yearners. It’s time to bring back shameless romance and submission! No ego, just passion and freedom. The sultry groove of the beat instantly sets the tone and the lyrics amplify the sensual feel of the song. I can confidently say that this is some of my best work yet and this song serves as an introduction to my most powerful era.”

“OOTW” ushers in a new era for Shaé following the success of her February 2024 breakthrough project “Love’s Letter”.

Gearing up for the Love’s Letter (Deluxe), Shaé will returns to Los Angeles for performances at The Echo (June 18th) and The GRAMMY Museum (June 27th) the latter of which celebrates Black Music Month and is part of The Orchard’s “In Collaboration” project – a forthcoming docu-series highlighting Shaé’s relationship with frequent collaborator and photographer Karis Beaumont that offers a glimpse into how the pair created the artwork and visuals for “OOTW.” Following these LA shows, Shaé will make her debut at London’s prestigious R&B festival The Recipe Festival alongside the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, SIR, Destin Conrad, Ambre, Tone Stith, and Alex Isley.