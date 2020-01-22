Shaliek Rivers Branches Out Into Acting With New Role in “Interrogation” on CBS

Two time Soul Train Award nominee Shaliek Rivers is out to prove he’s got a lot more to offer outside of music. The R&B singer has just announced that he’s on the verge of making his acting debut in the true-crime drama Interrogation, premiering on CBS’ streaming service CBS All Access on February 6th 2020.

In Interrogation, Shaliek plays a correction officer working at the facility where the criminal in the show is serving time. The role was a welcomed challenge for Shaliek, who when given a part to play, likes to dissect the character and embody the personality traits of the character. He adds about the role:

“Acting has shown me a new way to express my creativity. When I sing a song, I have to also own it and deliver a certain emotion that the song displays. With acting, it’s a whole other technique. The viewer needs to believe you. I can’t be Shaliek “the singer”, when I’m on set “acting”. I have to become this whole other person. I worked closely, one on with Director Earnest R. Dickerson, and he really helped bring out the best in me.”

The show is based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode is structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, with the goal of turning the viewer into a detective. The first nine episodes of the series will be available to watch in any order, and the conclusive season finale will be released at a later date.

Since embarking on his acting career, Shaliek has appeared in hit FOX show The Resident, as well as upcoming projects including Lovecraft Country on HBO and the highly anticipated film Respect, which tells the life story of the late, legendary Aretha Franklin. Continuously honing his craft, Shaliek looks forward to accepting new projects and opportunities to further grow as an actor.

Shaliek Rivers is of course best known for his breakout 2014 album “Blood Sweat & Tears” that garnered the Billboard hit records “The Past” and “Aint Supposed to Cry”.