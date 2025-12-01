Shanice & Kenny Lattimore Come Together For New Holiday Single “Love At Christmas Time”

The holiday season has officially gained a new soulful soundtrack. R&B legends Kenny Lattimore and Shanice have joined forces for a brand-new single, “Love at Christmas Time,” a track that serves as the musical centerpiece for their upcoming BET+ original movie, A Soulful Christmas.

Released just in time for the 2025 holiday rush, the duet marks a major collaboration between the two vocal powerhouses, blending Lattimore’s signature smooth tenor with Shanice’s agile, high-octane soprano.

The release of “Love at Christmas Time” is more than just a standalone single; it is directly tied to the duo’s on-screen roles. In A Soulful Christmas, which is set to premiere on BET+ on December 25, Lattimore and Shanice star as “feuding musical legends” named Ashton Franklin and Patti Young.

According to press materials from the film, the plot follows the two stars as their children trick them into collaborating on a holiday song remake. The film’s narrative—moving from rivalry to romance—is mirrored in the chemistry of the new track, which critics are already calling a return to form for classic 90s-style R&B duets.

“Love at Christmas Time” anchors a broader holiday campaign for BET+, which has positioned the song and the accompanying film as key parts of their “Yuletide” programming slate.

Early listeners describe the track as a nostalgic, mid-tempo ballad that leans heavily on vocal harmonies and traditional R&B instrumentation, steering clear of the synthesized pop sounds often found in modern holiday playlists.

The single hit streaming platforms in late November 2025, just weeks before the film’s Christmas Day debut.

Fans can stream “Love at Christmas Time” on all major digital platforms now. The accompanying film, A Soulful Christmas, will be available for streaming exclusively on BET+ starting December 25, 2025.