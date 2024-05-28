Shantel May Taps Tone Stith For New Single “5 Minutes”

Emerging R&B sensation Shantel May taps Tone Stith For her brand new single “5 Minutes”.

The song showcases Shantel’s soulful vocals and authentic storytelling, complemented by Tone Stith’s smooth voice.

This is the follow up to Shantel’s previous single “Love It Here” featuring New York rapper Lola Brooke. She adds about the new single:

I’m thrilled to share ‘5 Minutes’ with everyone. It’s a song that means a lot to me, and working with Tone Stith has been an amazing experience. I hope listeners feel the connection and emotion we’ve put into this track.”

Stay tuned for much more from Shantel May!