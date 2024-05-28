Shazam Conner & H-Town Release “Strokey Doke” Remix Featuring Vocals Of The Late Dino Conner

Shazam Conner of the group H-Town presents a remix to the song “Strokey Doke” featuring not only H-Town, but vocals from the late group member Dino Conner.

It’s the first time in 23 years that all three members of H-Town can be heard together. The remix of this single serves as a tribute both Dino Conner and Roger Troutman.

The original version of “Strokey Doke” released in 2023 and reached No.27 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

H-Town became the biggest selling independent R&B group of all time following their formation in the early 90s. The group originally consisted of twin brothers Keven “Dino” Conner and Solomon “Shazam” Conner, along with long-time friend Darryl “G.I.” Jackson. Unfortunately, after several hit singles and albums, Dino died in a tragic accident in 2003.

The release of “Strokey Doke” launched a solo career for Shazam Conner, a teaser of what fans can expect from his upcoming debut EP.