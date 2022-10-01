SiR Channels D’Angelo On His New Single “Nothing Even Matters”

Check out the brand new single from R&B star SiR called “Nothing Even Matters”. The song features a notable sample from D’Angelo’s “Send It On” which was featured on his “Voodoo” album.

The song is expected to be included on SiR’s forthcoming album coming soon. You can also check out the companion video for “Nothing Even Matters”.

This is the follow up single to the song “Satisfaction” which SiR released earlier this year.

Now with the release of these two new singles, SiR is ready to enter into the next phase of his burgeoning career.

Check out the new single “Nothing Even Matters” and stay tuned for more music coming soon.