Snoop Dogg & Danny Boy Link Up For New Single “My Everything”

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg offers a beautiful tribute to his wife for her birthday on the new song “My Everything”, featuring original Death Row Records labelmate Danny Boy.

Produced by Mike & Keys, the track brings back the nostalgic warmth of a classic ’90s R&B love song. Released just before his wife’s birthday, Snoop Dogg pens a heartfelt dedication to her, honoring their love and devotion while celebrating their lasting bond.

Danny Boy’s latest release marks a pivotal moment in his storied career, celebrating his return to Death Row Records, the iconic label where he first rose to fame at just 16. Renowned for his soulful vocals on Tupac’s platinum hits like “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” and “Picture Me Rollin’,” Danny Boy was a key figure during West Coast hip-hop’s golden contributing his powerful voice to classics by MC Hammer, Twista, and Crucial Conflict.

Last year, Danny Boy released his long awaited album “Black Heart”.