90’s R&B Group Soul for Real return with the brand new single called “After the Rain”.

The group continues to be made up of all four original members Jason aka “Jase”, Brian aka “Bri”, Andre aka “Dre”, and Christopher aka “Chris”. This song is in tribute to their mother who passed away within the past year, and you can see pictured on the single’s cover art.

Prior to this, the group had also given us a new single called “Love On Me” early in 2020.