Stephanie Mills Honored As A Living Legend By The City Of Mount Vernon & At The 2025 Triumph Awards

After her hometown of Mount Vernon, New York, recently honored her with the dedication of “Stephanie Mills Way,” the legendary entertainer and singer **Stephanie Mills** has been recognized again, this time by the National Action Network.

On Monday, October 6th, Mills was celebrated at the 15th Annual Triumph Awards, a ceremony that honors individuals who use their platforms to champion civil rights and social justice. The event, hosted by National Action Network Founder Reverend Al Sharpton, acknowledged Mills for her contributions to the organization’s mission.

Mills was honored alongside several other prominent figures, including 13-time Grammy Award winner Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, MSNBC host Ari Melber, A Wonder Media Company CEO Chelsea Maddox-Dorsey, and Sound of Victory Choir Founder and Director Vincent Bohanan.

Attendees Included: Stephanie Mills, “Babyface,” Ari Melber, Chelsea Maddox-Dorsey, Vincent Bohanan, Reverend Al Sharpton, Zohran Mamdani, and more.

The event occurred on Monday, October 6th at Jazz at Lincoln Center in the Frederick P. Rose Hall.