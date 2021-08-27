Stokley Unveils Covert Art & Release Date for Upcoming Album “Sankofa”

Legendary singer Stokley is set to move to the next chapter of his solo career with the upcoming release of his sophomore album “Sankofa”. The album has now been given a release date of September 17th and it will arrive via his partnership with Bluraffe Entertainment and music icons Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis’s Flyte Tyme/Perspective Records

The album title “Sankofa” is a Ghanian term which is a nod to the roots of African American ancestry. The album will encompass Stokley’s past experiences in the music industry and the knowledge he’s received over the course of his 35 year career.

“Sankofa” features guest appearances from H.E.R., Snoop Dogg, Wale, The Bonfyre & KiDi. Also featured on the album is the previously released #1 hit single “She”, as well as “Vibrant” with Snoop Dogg, “Cascade” with The Bonfyre, and “Woman”.

Check below for the tracklist for the sophomore album from the legendary Mint Condition front man, and stay tuned for the album when it’s out next month.

Stokley “Sankofa” album tracklisting

1) Sankofa – Past

2) Vibrant (ft. Snoop Dogg)

3) Cafe (ft. Wale)

4) She

5) Vudoo

6) Clouds (ft. Shakespeare!)

7) Homecoming (Lude)

8) Cascade (ft. The Bonfyre)

9) RUSH (ft. H.E.R.)

10) Sankofa – Present

11) Recipe

12) Woman (ft. KiDi)

13) Cascade (LVRS Quarrel Mix)

14) Trinkutsi (Lude)

15) Verbalize (ft. Snoop Dogg)

16) Slip

17) Lost

18) Sankofa – The Present (ft. Mahmoud El-Kati)