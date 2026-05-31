Syd Announces Upcoming Third Solo Album “Beard”, Shares Lead Single “Callin”

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer Syd has officially announced her third solo studio album, Beard. The highly anticipated project is slated for release on July 17, 2026, via Free Lunch and Warner Records.

To coincide with the album announcement, the co-founder of the acclaimed R&B collective The Internet released the project’s lead single and accompanying music video, “Callin,” featuring Blu June. Described as the next step in her sonic evolution, the track pairs crisp percussion and atmospheric momentum with Syd’s signature hook-driven, harmony-anchored vocal delivery.

Co-produced by Syd, Beard is billed as a coming-of-age album that documents her evolution as both a human and an R&B innovator. The project boasts a star-studded roster of collaborators and producers, including Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blu June, and Jordan Ward.

The album’s title carries layered significance for the singer, representing her personal journey to self-acceptance and her unique position within the music industry.

“It’s a snapshot of what my life looks like right now,” Syd shared in a statement regarding the record. “The title was inspired by the peach fuzz on my upper lip that society has always taught me to hate. … It allowed me to take my confidence into my own hands, and own everything that I am and everything I love about myself. The title also represents the way I see myself in relation to my peers, especially in music. ‘The bearded lady.’ Not so much a spectacle in my case, but an anomaly and an outlier. Hard to compare. I’m owning that too.”

In support of the forthcoming release, Syd has also announced a select run of international headline tour dates, with performances scheduled in major European markets including London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Artist Presale: Begins Wednesday, June 3, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Spotify/Local Presales: Begins Thursday, June 4, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

General On-Sale: Begins Friday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time via her official website.

The announcement of Beard builds upon a highly successful run for the multi-hyphenate artist. Following her GRAMMY win for co-writing Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Syd spent 2025 releasing the primer singles “Die For This” and “GMFU,” while simultaneously celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Internet’s landmark album, Ego Death. She also recently expanded her live footprint, teaming up with Billie Eilish for a UK summer tour and joining Reneé Rapp for a slate of US fall dates last year.

“Callin” (feat. Blu June) is available now for streaming and download on all digital service providers, with pre-orders for Beard officially open.