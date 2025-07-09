Syd Returns With New Single “Die For This”

Jul 9, 2025 | New Music

Syd Die For This

Syd Die For This

Syd has just unveiled her first new song in over three years with the brand new single “Die For this”, out now via Free Lunch/Warner Records.

As she heads out on the road with Billie Eilish this summer she wanted to just give a peek into her process. Playing with tempo and continuing to push R&B forward she delivers something new, but distinctly Syd, a sound that is increasingly being used by others in her lane.

Recently, she celebrated the 10th anniversary of her group THE INTERNET’s breakthrough album Ego Death, a landmark moment in her ever-evolving career.

Now, she joins Billie Eilish on her summer UK tour, and later teams up with Renee Rapp for fall US dates.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twenty − 10 =