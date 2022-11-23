Syleena Johnson & Keke Wyatt Come Together For “Joy To The World” Cover

Syleena Johnson and Keke Wyatt are in the holiday spirit as they collaborate on a cover of the timeless classic “Joy To The World”.

The star studded collaboration is featured on the soundtrack for the holiday movie “Santa Games” which is streaming now on Hulu.

DuBose Entertainment and Bungalow Films and Music recently announced the soon-to-release holiday albums “All I Want For Christmas,” “Santa Games” and “My Christmas Financé”, each inspired by Bungalow Films’ holiday movies now streaming on Hulu.

Four-time Grammy-nominated artist Syleena Johnson Grammy award-winning producer Frederick “Toxic” Taylor are at the helm of all three albums, providing their own flare to the holiday season.