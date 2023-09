Syleena Johnson shares her vulnerability through the new single “Monsters in the Closet”.

The accompanying video for the song offers an unusual twist, as a younger Syleena Johnson appears to be singing the words to the new song.

It all serves to tie back to the story captured in the song which is very deep and personal.

This is the first new music we’re getting from Syleena Johnson since she released the deluxe edition of her album “Woman” in 2021.