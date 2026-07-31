Sy’rai Releases New Single “Bullseye (Nice Shot)”

Rising R&B singer and songwriter Sy’rai has officially released her latest single, “Bullseye.” Available today across all major digital streaming platforms, the deeply personal track delves into the emotional complexities of heartbreak, betrayal, and the ongoing process of healing.

“Bullseye” narrates the emotional fallout of a relationship ending in unexpected pain. Through a blend of soulful vocal delivery and transparent lyricism, Sy’rai explores the jarring experience of feeling targeted by a once-trusted partner. The song serves as a poignant reflection on how the deepest emotional wounds are often inflicted by those we hold closest.

Discussing the vulnerability that inspired the track, Sy’rai shared:

“‘Bullseye’ is about that moment when you realize the person you loved hurt you in a way you never imagined. It’s about feeling blindsided, questioning everything, and learning how to pick yourself back up. I hope people hear this song and know they’re not alone in what they’re feeling.”

The release of “Bullseye” marks another significant milestone in Sy’rai’s ongoing artistic evolution. By consistently choosing to lead with vulnerability, the rising artist continues to translate real-life experiences into emotionally resonant R&B. The new single highlights both her growing vocal maturity and her gift for honest songwriting, reinforcing her ability to forge authentic connections with listeners navigating similar emotional journeys.

“Bullseye” is available to stream and download now on all major digital platforms.