TA Thomas Releases New Single “Angry”

Emerging R&B singer/songwriter TA Thomas is back with his brand new single “Angry” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. This is his second offering of 2024 and it delves into the intricacies of love and anger in relationships.

In “Angry”, Thomas crafts lyrics that paint a vivid picture of the passion and intensity that comes with conflicting emotions in relationships.

The accompanying video, filled with scenes of heated arguments and heartfelt moments, adds depth and perfectly complements the romantic mood of the single.

Fresh off inking a new deal with High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings, Thomas continues to showcase his artistry and storytelling prowess with each new release. This is the follow up to previously released single “Risky”.

Listen to “Angry” above and stay tuned for more from TA Thomas.