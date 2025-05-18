Tank Recreates Alicia Keys’ Hit “If I Ain’t Got You” With Amanda Reid For The Hell’s Kitchen Album

Check out this special edition of Alicia Keys’ timeless hit “If I Ain’t Got You” by Tank and Amanda Reid. The song was recorded for the deluxe version of the album soundtrack to Keys’ Broadway show “Hell’s Kitchen”.

Tank has already been performing as part of the show, and the song introduces Amanda Reid, who will be taking over the role of Ali on Broadway beginning Tuesday, May 27th.

“The River” featuring Alicia Keys and introducing Amanda Reid and “Not Even the King” featuring Durrell “Tank” Babbs will be available on Monday, May 19th along with the release of Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition.

Alicia Keys will perform “The River/ “Empire State of Mind” with Amanda Reid on the season 27 finale of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series The Voice during the live show on Tuesday, May 20th.

Produced by Alicia Keys, Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, music supervision by Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone. The album is engineered by Ann Mincieli and Brendan Morawski and mixed by Ann Mincieli, Brendan Morawski, Eric Schilling and Ken Lewis with production management by Jill Dell’Abate and assistant engineers include Frank Holland, Robert Regeiro and Steve Tejeda.

The album was recorded at Jungle City Studios in New York City, mastered by Dave Kutch at the Mastering Palace, NYC, immersive mixed by Eric Schilling and Ann Mincieli and immersive mastered by Michael Romanowski at Coast Mastering, Berkeley, CA.

The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jade Milan.