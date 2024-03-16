Tank Releases New Single “Before We Get Started” Featuring Fabolous

R&B icon Tank has just unleashed his new single “Before We Get Started” featuring rapper Fabolous via R&B Money/Atlantic Records.

The song was produced by Bizness Boi and Dirk Pate and adds a hint of nostalgia, blending contemporary R&B vibes with Tank’s distinctive style.

The accompanying music video, directed by Taj & Dre, celebrates the R&B genre. As Tank joyously commemorates his success as an R&B hitmaker, the video becomes a vibrant homage to the genre’s rich esthetic and enduring allure.

To coincide with the release of the new single, Tank has also announced his “The R&B Money Tour” with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas kicking off later this year.