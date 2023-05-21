Tank Scores Seventh #1 Hit With Latest Single “See Through Love” Featuring Chris Brown

May 21, 2023 | News

Tank See Through Love

Tank See Through Love

Tank has yet another accolade to add to his resume with the recent milestone that his current hit single “See Through Love” featuring Chris Brown has reached #1 on the Billboard R&B Charts.

This is Tank’s seventh #1 hit overall and the fourth to reach that mark from his latest album “R&B Money”.

Tank adds about his latest achievement:

“I am truly humbled and honored to have reached my seventh #1 hit. This milestone is a testament to my fans’ incredible support and love throughout the years. I couldn’t have achieved this without the amazing collaboration with Chris Brown, whose talent and dedication are unparalleled. I want to thank everyone involved in making ‘See Through Love’ a success, and most importantly, my fans who inspire me daily.”

In addition to “See Through Love,” the “R&B Money” album has produced #1 hit songs “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” and “Slow” featuring J Valentine.

The singer/songwriter also recently appeared as part of the “Legacy Tour” alongside icons New Edition, Keith Sweat, and Guy, selling out venues across the country.

Related Posts:

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 − seven =