Tank Releases Final Album “R&B Money” (Stream)

The R&B General Tank is calling it a career when it comes to new music as he releases his final album “R&B Money”.

This is the 10th studio album overall from Tank in a career that now spans more than two decades. The releases comes via Atlantic Records/R&B Money and features appearances from Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, Alex Isley & more.

The album features chart-topping #1 hits “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” and the latest single release “Slow” featuring J. Valentine.

Tank adds about the release: