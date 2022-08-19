Tank Releases Final Album “R&B Money” (Stream)

The R&B General Tank is calling it a career when it comes to new music as he releases his final album “R&B Money”.
This is the 10th studio album overall from Tank in a career that now spans more than two decades. The releases comes via Atlantic Records/R&B Money and features appearances from Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, Alex Isley & more.
The album features chart-topping #1 hits “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” and the latest single release “Slow” featuring J. Valentine.
Tank adds about the release:
“R&B Money is a labor of love to my fans and to the genre of R&B. This is who I am! I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for artists like Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Keith Sweat, Al Green, and my fans who inspire me every day to make music. I wanted this album to pay homage to my influences and my evolution as an artist, and I think that’s what this final album represents.”