Tank Releases New Single “Slow” And Announces Final Album “R&B Money”

Tank has just announced that he will be releasing his 10th studio album “R&B Money” later this year, and it will be his last. The highly anticipated upcoming album is set to release on August 19th via his label R&B Money/Atlantic Records.

The singer has also just released a new song from the project called “Slow”. The song is a collaboration with J. Valentine which also marks his own return to music ahead of his new project later this year.

“Slow” is a stimulating ballad that intertwines the standout vocals of both singers.

The upcoming album “R&B Money” will feature guest appearances from Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, D&D, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money artist Feather. Also included on the album will be the previously released #1 hits “Can’t Let it Show” and “I Deserve.” Tank adds:

“R&B Money is a labor of love to my fans and to the genre of R&B. This is who I am! I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for artists like Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Keith Sweat, Al Green, as well as my fans who inspire me every day to make music. I wanted this album to pay homage to my influences and my evolution as an artist, and I think that’s what this final album represents.”

In addition to releasing his new album, Tank and J. Valentine celebrated the launch of their “R&B Money” podcast via iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network with Jamie Foxx as their first guest.

Tank “R&B Money” Album Tracklist

1. R&B MONEY

2. When You Dance

1. Home

2. No Limit feat. Alex Isley

3. Slow feat. J Valentine

4. Morning feat. Vedo

5. Can’t Let It Show

6. See Through Love feat. Chris Brown

7. Spoil Her Alert

8. I Deserve

9. Too Late

10. Make Sure feat. Feather

11. Let’s Take A Ride feat. Rotimi and TVERSE

12. It’s Nothing

13. Awesome feat. D&D

14. Regular

15. Summer Killa