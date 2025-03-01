Tank To Join The Cast of “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway

R&B superstar Tank has shared the exciting announcement that he will be joining the cast of Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen”. He will take on the role of “Davis” for a strictly limited 13-week engagement. He will replace Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, who will play his final performance on Sunday, March 9.

A multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer, Tank has previously collaborated with “HELL’S KITCHEN” producer, Alicia Keys.

This will be the Broadway debut for Tank as he looks to bring his signature charisma, passion, and powerhouse vocals to the HELL’S KITCHEN stage. He adds:

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage is a dream come true. Music and acting have always been a part of my journey, and now, I get to bring them together in a whole new way. The energy of live theater is unmatched, and I’m honored to join this incredible cast and be part of telling this powerful story through Alicia Keys’ music. This transition is both thrilling and humbling, and I can’t wait to give audiences everything I’ve got!”

Directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, HELL’S KITCHEN brings Alicia Keys’ music to life through a thrilling mix of new songs and some of her most iconic hits.