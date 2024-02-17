Tanya Nolan Releases New Single “Honey”

Check out the steamy and sensual new single “Honey” from singer/songwriter Tanya Nolan.

The song was written by Tanya Nolan and Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Karl Powell Jr. (KP The Colleagues) and Timothy L. Jordan. She adds about the song:

“The song is a blend of raw emotion, sensuality, and an unapologetic celebration of love. Music fan can anticipate a musical journey into passion and desire and a different side of me.”

This follows the release of her successful single “Pace Yourself” featuring Raheem DeVaughn.

The LGBTQIA+ activist and openly gay woman of color, continues to give music lovers exactly what they came to get, “good music”, as she plans to continue to release new music frequently in anticipation for a bigger body of work.