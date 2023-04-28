Tanya Nolan Releases Video For Single “Pace Yourself” With Raheem DeVaughn

Singer/Songwriter Tanya Nolan has just unveiled the visual for her latest single “Pace Yourself” featuring Raheem DeVaughn.

“Pace Yourself” released earlier this year and has recently landed within the Top 20 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart. This recent accolade marks Tanya Nolan’s 3rd Top 20 R&B single in the last two years.

The song was written by Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Cory Mo. Nolan adds about the song:

“It was inspired by a love interest, whose connection was pleasurable, inviting, passionate and loving. A physical connection that runs immeasurably deep.”

The visuals for “PACE YOURSELF” was directed by Adebayo Umoja Bayo.

The LGBTQIA+ activist and openly gay woman of color, continues to give music lovers exactly what they came to get, “good music”, as she plans to continue to release new music frequently in anticipation for a bigger body of work.