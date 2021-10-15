Teyana Taylor Announces Dates for Her “The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour”

R&B singer Teyana Taylor is doing it one last time as she announces her “The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour”.
The trek will kick off this Fall and will be the final tour from Teyana Taylor. Dates will run from November 5th through November 30th, and include tour stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more.
There will also be more dates and cities announced soon. Tickets are available now.
Most recently, Teyana Taylor released her latest project “The Album” in 2020.
Here is the current itinerary for the Tour:
Nov 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Nov 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Nov 11 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov 12 – Houston, TX @ RISE Rooftop
Nov 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Nov 18 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 (NEW DATE ADDED)
Nov 21 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Nov 23 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov 27 – Mashantucket, CT @ Femme It Forward
Nov 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle