Teyana Taylor Releases New Single “Long Time”

R&B superstar Teyana Taylor returns wtih the release of her brand new single “Long Time” via Def Jam Recordings.

This is the first taste of her upcoming album and short film “Escape Room” which is set to release in August.

“Long Time” is a taste of R&B in the future sonically while recounting the pitfalls of a relationship that long-overstayed its welcome with its lyrics.

The short film acts as a visual representation of the album exploring the ombré effects of life’s journey from the darkness of all aspects of heartbreak (i.e. friendships, career, family, etc.) to the lightness of healing. Teyana not only stars in this enigmatic post-apocalyptic/futuristic, noir romance thriller, but she also wrote, directed, and produced it under the banner of her all-female production company The Aunties.

The accompanying album stands out as her first new music in five years. She has stretched her vision across dimensions, key songs will notably provide the soundscape for the film.