The Amours Release New EP “Changes” (Stream)

R&B group The Amours have just released their new EP “Changes” via November Yellow. The project was executively produced by Camper.

About the project, the duo composed of sisters Jakiya and Shaina share:

“We’re beyond excited to share this body of work with the masses. The process of formulating this project has been one of the best experiences of our lives. We were able to really dig deep and showcase a level of vulnerability we have yet to reveal to our fans. In the midst of this process, we’ve gone through a whirlwind of Changes. From the EP title, to the shift in songs, scratching everything and starting over. We’ve embraced every single Change we’ve had to endure. Most recently, at the conclusion of this process we lost one of our biggest fans and a piece of our heart, our grandfather Lee S. Berry. We dedicate this project to him, our hero. As we continue on, and embrace one of the hardest Changes we’ve ever had to deal with we know that he is smiling down on us, rooting for us to keep going.”

Included on “Changes” is the group’s latest single “Pick Me Up” featuring TA Thomas. You can check out the recently released video below. The theme of the project is a celebration of women from all walks of life. No matter the background, there is a common thread of searching for love throughout various chapters of one’s life–whether it’s self-love or romantic love.

To celebrate the upcoming EP release, The Amours are set to go on tour starting on June 8th in La Plata, Maryland.

The Amours have recently begun to reemerge, after being signed to PJ Morton and releasing their debut EP “Mon Amour” back in 2019.