The Amours Release New Single “The Game”

R&B duo The Amours have just released their new single “The Game”.

The new single from sisters Jakiya and Shaina was produced by Camper and Mamii, and is out now via November Yellow.

The Amours share about the song in their own words:

“From the moment we heard the production of this song we knew we had to write to it. It felt fun, flirty “very cutesy” haha. We think that the great thing about being artist is that we’re able to create a new masterpiece with every single song or era. Not placing ourselves in a box and being open to playing around with different sounds, melodies and hooks that we wouldn’t typically do. “The Game” isn’t too far off from how we talk that talk, but this time around we sprinkled a little sugar on it to make it sweeter.”

This release follows their recent EP release CHANGES featuring singles “Pick Me Up” ft. TA Thomas, “On The Run,” and “Before I Met You.”