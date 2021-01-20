Here are 10 Pharrell / The Neptunes Produced R&B Songs That You May Have Overlooked

When the production team The Neptunes emerged in the late 90’s, they changed the landscape of music in a profound way. By dominating the radio by churning out smash hit after smash hit with their signature sound, it pushed music in a whole new direction.

Their success in R&B, hip-hop and beyond continues still to this day, as Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo remain among the most in demand producers out there. With this article, we hope to shine light on some of their best produced songs for other artists that never became singles and have gone overlooked through the years.

Here’s what we came up with when selecting the best overlooked songs in The Neptunes production discography.

(Click Any Song Title to Listen to That Song)

Since The Neptunes originally made their mark in r&b on their artist Kelis’ debut album “Kaleidescope”, it’s only right we start with a song from that album. Really, you could have chosen many songs from this album, but “I Want Your Love” is a standout.

When Babyface released his album “Face 2 Face” in 2001, he chose another The Neptunes produced song, “There She Goes”, as the first single. “Stressed Out” would have also made a great choice, even if it’s not what you expect from Babyface.

Brian McKnight – I Wish It Would Rain Down (Listen Here)

Stashed away on the obscure “Urban Renewal: The Songs of Phil Collins” tribute album, Brian McKnight contributed a great cover of Phil’s timeless song “I Wish it Would Rain Down”. The Neptunes production on the song gives it a whole new feel.

Included on Joe’s 2001 album “Better Days”, this is a more subdued The Neptunes production that was created many years earlier, in contrast to their signature electronic sound. A few years ago, another Joe song produced by The Neptunes called “Gone Away” popped up and currently remains unreleased.

Among The Neptunes best work in the 2000’s was for pop star Justin Timberlake’s debut album “Justified”. Along with producing the smash singles “Like I Love You” and “Rock Your Body”, they had seven songs in total and “Let’s Take a Ride” is a standout.

The Neptunes contributed six songs to the debut album “Dirty Girl Wrong Girl Bad Girl” of young r&b singer Latrelle who was signed to Arista Records. Each of the songs contain The Neptunes signature sound, and “Dirty Girl” and “House Party” became singles. “My Life” is a standout album track that features Kelis on background vocals.

Although The Neptunes are more known for their work with Omarion on the single “Touch”, “Obession” is an overlooked gem from his sophomore album “21”.

The Neptunes contributed the funky song “Till the Morning” to Mary J. Blige’s 2007 album “Growing Pains”.

Included on the UK Edition of Beyonce’s debut solo album “Dangerously in Love” in 2003, The Neptunes produced “First Time”.

The singer was originally signed to The Neptunes label Star Trak but unfortunately never released an album with them. She did contribute writing and vocals to some of the songs The Neptunes worked on for other artists, and also left us with this gem.

Some Others of Note:

-Kelis – Sugar Honey Iced Tea

-Kelis – Shooting Stars (featuring Pharrell)

-Mary J. Blige – Steal Away

-Kandice Love – Amazin

-Vanessa Marquez – Good Girl

-Faith Evans – Goin Out

-Sleepy Brown – Margarita

-Robin Thicke – My Life